Toronto Raptors continue to drag their feet on impending Pascal Siakam decision
The Toronto Raptors have yet to make a definite decision on their future and it could backfire on them.
The Toronto Raptors could be making a very big mistake and their indecision could be at the center of the issue.
There's a growing belief around the league that the Toronto Raptors could end up being one of the primary players at the NBA Trade Deadline. With two of the biggest trade candidates in Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, it's easy to see why the Raptors may hold all the trade deadline cards heading into the NBA's marquee transaction season.
However, there could be one big problem with that entire premise. And it's the fact that the Raptors aren't that willing to drive the trade deadline season. Or at least not willing at the moment.
According to a recent report, the Raptors haven't made a decision regarding Siakam's future and they've shown little to no desire for a complete rebuild. In short, there's at least a growing chance the Raptors end up standing pat, once again, at this year's trade deadline.
What are the Toronto Raptors waiting for?
At this point, you can't help but wonder what the Raptors are waiting for. Both Siakam and Anunoby can test free agency after the season and even though Toronto can theoretically still offer big deals to both of them, there's nothing stopping either player from spurning the Raptors to outright sign with another team.
If that's what both of those players want, that's likely what they'll end up doing. This is how the Raptors got burned during this past offseason with Fred VanVleet and the same exact scenario could be playing out for both Siakam and Anunoby.
There's too much indecision going on in the Raptors' front office at the moment. That much is pretty clear. After underwhelming last season and an even bigger disappointment to start this year, what is the front office waiting for?
There are no signs that something is eventually going to click for the team this season and the clock continues to tick. There are less than six weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline and with no decision made just yet, the Raptors are setting themselves up for potential disaster.
It's understandable that there would be hesitation in pulling the trigger on trading one or two of their franchise cornerstones, but it's time for the Barnes retooling to start. But the Raptors may not be able to jump the gun on that effort without finding a resolution for both Siakam and Anunoby.