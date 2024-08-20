Tyler Herro's overconfident comments are at the core of Miami Heat's issues
Tyler Herro's recent comments are at the core of the Miami Heat's organizational problems.
Heading into the start of the NBA offseason, there was an overwhelming belief that the Miami Heat, after an embarrassing loss in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Celtics, were going to be aggressive in their pursuits to shake up their roster. However, that didn't happen. In fact, the Heat didn't make many upgrades to their roster at all this offseason. The only handful of additions Miami made to their roster this summer involved drafting two players (and bringing in some undrafted players) and signing Alec Burks. That's it.
It's almost as if the Heat didn't see themselves in the same light as the rest of the league did. And recent comments from Tyler Herro (via Mat Issa) seem to echo what perhaps the organization is trying to sell to the team - that this is a roster that still has the ability to make a run in the Eastern Conference if they can remain healthy.
"We haven’t been healthy yet. But we feel like when we do get healthy, we have a very deep team – a team that is deep enough to make a run in the East and ultimately win the NBA title."- Tyler Herro
However, I can't help but wonder if this message has grown stale. And this could be the Heat's biggest organizational issue - they're living on past success that the team can't return to.
The Boston Celtics are head and shoulders better than the Heat on paper and there's an argument to be made that Miami is probably also listed below the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and perhaps even the Orlando Magic. If the Heat can remain healthy this season, which might be an impossible task for an injury-prone roster, they are not even a top-4 team in the conference.
There's no guarantee the Heat will make the playoffs, let along compete for a championship.
In theory, you want a team to be confident. However, there can come a dangerous point in which a team is no longer just confident. It can come to the point where they become so confident that they lose track of reality. And the Heat's lack of moves, refusal to reshuffle their roster, and continued comments that spew unfounded confidence (and not just from Herro) seem to suggest that the organization may be at that point.
The Miami Heat could be in for long season
If the Heat actually believes that this roster can compete and finish anywhere higher than a 5th or 6th seed in the Eastern Conference, that's quite troubling. At that point, it's not crazy to be concerned that the NBA game may have passed Riley behind.
Miami could be in for a rude awakening this season. Maybe that's what it will take for this organization to truly take a step back and reevaluate every aspect of the roster. With Father Time bearing down on Jimmy and an extremely flawed supporting cast around him and Bam, it's hard to be encouraged about the Heat heading into the start of the season.
The Heat, surprisingly, may be the only ones that have failed to realize that.