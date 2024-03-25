'Unselfish' New York Knicks rounding back into shape at just the right time
The New York Knicks are doing an excellent job in working their way back into shape before the NBA Playoffs.
During the month of January, it appeared that the New York Knicks were going to cement themselves as the third-best team in the Eastern Conference. However, after their 15-2 start with OG Anunoby on the roster after he was acquired from the Toronto Raptors, injuries completely ravaged the Knicks.
So much so that after going 15-2 during the month of January, New York would only go 4-8 in their next 12 games during the month of February, with the NBA All-Star break sandwiched in-between. There was a natural concern for New York as the season was beginning to get away from them a bit.
After a rough stretch during the month of February, the Knicks have begun to play much better of late. Part of that was the return of Anunoby (who is now back on the sideline) and part of that could also be attributed to the fact that, at least in the words of center Isaiah Hartenstein, the Knicks are playing more unselfishly.
"“We’re playing more unselfish basketball right now and that’s fun for me""- Isaiah Hartenstein
Winners of seven of their last 10 games, the Knicks are beginning to round back into shape with just three weeks left in the regular season. What makes New York's improved play that much more encouraging is the fact that they're also slated to get more and more healthier as the NBA Playoffs quickly approach.
Reinforcements are right around the corner for the New York Knicks?
The belief is that Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, and Julius Randle will all be back before the start of the NBA Playoffs. For a team that could emerge as a big threat to the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, the Knicks are hoping they'll be able to have all hands on board by the time the postseason arrives.
Over their last 12 games of the season, look for the Knicks to continue to build momentum heading into the postseason. As they continue to battle it out with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third seed in the Eastern Conference standings, it's become pretty clear that this year's Knicks could be different. This might be the team's best chance to make a deep playoff run in decades.
The fact that they're beginning to look stronger and stronger as the season draws to an end is a good sign of what this team could look like in April and May.