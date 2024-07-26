USA Basketball Olympic Schedule: Steady challenge arrives in group stage
The start of the 2024 Olympics is finally here with Team USA Basketball preparing for a steady challenge in the group stage portion of the schedule.
The start of the 2024 Olympics in Paris is finally here. As is always the case every four years, one of the bigger competitions in the Summer portion of the Olympics is the Basketball showcase. Team USA will once again put their talent to the test against some of the most talented players across the globe. And it all begins for USA Basketball with a strong challenge in the group stage of the Olympic competition.
USA will face off against Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico in the group stage. Here is the schedule.
USA Basketball's Group Stage schedule:
USA vs. Serbia (July 28) - 11:15 a.m. ET
USA vs. South Sudan (July 31) - 3:00 p.m. ET
USA vs. Puerto Rico (August 3) - 11:15 a.m. ET
While their group matchups may not seem all that daunting, that changes when you consider the context of it all. Serbia won a Silver Medal in 2016 and will be led by Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jokic. With the physicality they bring, they should be a strong test for USA Basketball to begin their Olympic slate.
South Sudan is not a traditional basketball powerhouse but did nearly beat the USA a few days ago, losing 101-100. Puerto Rico has had stronger teams in the past but do carry a couple of NBA players on the roster that should give the USA some trouble.
USA should have enough to make it out of the group stage; the true test for the team may await in the knockout rounds.
The knockout round of the Olympics
Once the group stage is complete, the knockout round of the Olympics will begin with the eight remaining teams. The quarterfinals are slated to begin August 6. The remaining four teams will then meet in the semifinals, which is scheduled for August 8. The Bronze and Gold Medal games are scheduled for August 10.
In the span of two weeks, we are going to crown the new best basketball team in the world. Even though Team USA is going to be heavily favored to win the Gold Medal once again, it's far from a guarantee considering the talent that is littered all over the world.
Either way, whether Team USA wins it all or not, it will be increasingly interesting to watch it all unfold before our eyes. Buckle up, the 2024 Olympics is finally here.