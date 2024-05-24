Washington Wizards: Predicting what the trade asking price will be for Kyle Kuzma
If the Washington Wizards are going to shop Kyle Kuzma this offseason, what could the asking price be? We try to make a prediction.
Heading into the NBA offseason, Kyle Kuzma could emerge as one of the most sought-after trade targets on the open market. If the Washington Wizards indeed shop him on the open market, which appears to be the direction they could be headed in, it'll be interesting to see what the interest is for the 28-year-old forward.
Coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 22 points, seven rebounds, and four assists per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from 3-point range, there's an argument to be made that Kuzma's trade value could be at an all-time high. Add in the fact that he's on a pretty manageable contract, and it's easy to see how Kuzma could emerge as a headlining trade candidate this summer.
But that could all depend on what ends up being the asking price from the Wizards. Dating back to last year's NBA Trade Deadline, it was reported that the Wizards were seeking two future first-round picks in exchange for Kuzma. Has that, or will it, change at all?
Predicting what the asking price would be for Kyle Kuzma
It was reported after the NBA Trade Deadline that Kuzma was nearly traded to the Dallas Mavericks. In the end, it never came to fruition. Whether it was Kuzma blocking the deal or the Mavs or Wizards having a last-minute change of mind is irrelevant. In the end, Kuzma remained on the Wizards.
However, now that the Wizards will be leaning more into their rebuild, you'd imagine that Washington has to trade Kuzma sooner rather than later.
At this point, it would be hard to imagine that the Wizards would be moved off their original asking price for Kuzma. Especially with how expensive All-Star talent has become via trade, two first-round picks are not that shocking of a price tag for Kuzma.
The question is whether or not there is another team out there that is willing to pay this price. The next few months should reveal that. However, it should be noted that if the Wizards aren't able to trade Kuzma this offseason for this specific asking price, it could be time for Washington to pivot or come to the reality that they're going to have to keep Kuzma on the roster.
The way the narrative around the NBA has been trending recently, it appears that there could be plenty of player movement this offseason. And Kuzma is another player that could be heavily involved.