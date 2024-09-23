What is NBA Media Day and when does it take place?
The start of NBA Training Camps across the league will be begin with Media Day, which has become a staple for the league.
The official end of the NBA offseason is often marked by the start of training camps. Every training camp begins with Media Day. In essence, every team holds a media day in which players can have their picture day and they can meet with the media for interviews to catch the fans up after a long offseason. It's a great opportunity for both rookies and veterans to connect with the fans.
Does every player take full advantage of the opportunity that media day offers? No. There are many veterans across the league that either don't meet with the media or decide to skip it entirely. But, for the most part, media day is when fans can get an early look at their team after the summer.
Even though there isn't any basketball or practice held on media day, it is exciting because it does indicate the official start of the new season. Generally, the first practice of training camp follows the very next day. The start of the pre-season follows shortly after.
Other key dates to watch for
The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, who will begin their training camp a week early due to their participation in the Abu Dhabi Games have their media days scheduled for later this week. The rest of the league will have their media days on September 30 or October 1.
The pre-season slate begins across the league on October 4. Slowly but surely, the start of on-the-court basketball is practically here. After talking almost strictly about trade and free-agent speculation, it's going to be good to talk basketball again. And on media day, that will be the opportunity for new storylines to begin to surface heading into the new season.