When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Break?
The 2024 NBA All-Star Break is on the horizon. We explore when the league officially hits its mid-season break.
More than midway through the 2023-24 NBA season the league's All-Star break is practically here. Let's explore when it finally arrives.
For the most part, the NBA regular season is generally split into two large sections in the calendar. There's the pre-NBA All-Star Break and the post-NBA All-Star Break. Generally speaking, the pre-NBA All-Star Break section of the NBA season has between 40-plus and 50-plus regular season games. Once the post-NBA All-Star Break section of the season arrives, it's a fast push toward the playoffs.
The NBA All-Star Break also generally takes place in mid-February. There were a few exceptions over the course of league history where it didn't, with the most recent example of when the NBA shifted its schedule due to the fallout of the global pandemic in 2020.
But that won't be the case this season as it has made its return to mid-February. It's pretty evident that the NBA All-Star week is here. But when exactly does it begin?
The 2024 NBA All-Star Break
The 2024 NBA All-Star break officially begins Friday, February 16. However, there are only six teams that have scheduled games for Thursday, February 15. That means for the majority of the league, the All-Star break actually begins a day earlier. The field for this weekend's festivities has officially been announced and there's much intrigue surrounding the 3-Point contest and Slam Dunk contest which will both take place on All-Star Saturday.
The NBA All-Star Game, where the biggest names from around the league will be featured, will take place Sunday, February 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Once teams return from the break, there will be less than 30 games before the start of the postseason. In other words, once the All-Star break is in the books, the race to the playoffs officially begins.
For one week, though, NBA players and teams will have the opportunity to unplug and reset both their minds and bodies before the final stretch of the season. It's both an exciting and frustrating time for fans. It's frustrating considering there's a pause on NBA action for a full week and where the NBA's All-Star Weekend does give us a taste of NBA fun, both All-Star Saturday and the All-Star Game have lost some luster. But it's also exciting considering the playoffs are just around the corner.
Whether you're a fan that embraces it or not, NBA All-Star Weekend is nearly here.