Where the world was the last time each NBA playoff team made the Conference Finals
NBA Playoffs 2024: A journey through each team's Conference Finals history
By Matt Sidney
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks last made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 when they subsequently won the NBA Championship. The Bucks outlasted the Atlanta Hawks in a six-game series that officially put Giannis on the radar of "NBA's All-Time Greats."
2021 was an interesting year - anyone could seemingly NFT anything and everything, the James Webb telescope launched into space, and Elon Musk flew civilians into space and brought them back to Earth safely. The Bucks were then led by Giannis, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday. Defense and grit were their calling cards. The team will need to find a bit of both to stay alive against the Pacers in this year's first-round matchup.
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks last made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2000. We finally reach our first team whose last Conference Finals appearance might be older than the ages of the majority who read this article. The Knicks featured Patrick Ewing, Marcus Camby, and Latrell Sprewell. Many casual and younger fans may recognize Ewing's name, but I'd imagine not too many recognize the other two.
Ahhh 2000 - the new millennium. AOL instant messenger had its MOMENT, Myspace became the first biggest social media platform, and the world didn't end with Y2K. The Knicks surely want to get back into the ECF after a near 25-season drought. So far, so good for the Knicks who are in the driver's seat, up 3-1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in this year's playoffs.