Where the world was the last time each NBA playoff team made the Conference Finals

NBA Playoffs 2024: A journey through each team's Conference Finals history
By Matt Sidney
Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic last made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2010. The Magic fell to the Boston Celtics in six games. The Magic were then led by big man Dwight Howard, Jameer Nelson, and Rashard Lewis.
2010 brought us The Walking Dead, the first introduction to the iPad, and the launch of social media giant, Instagram. I'm sure the Magic would love to continue posting good box scores against the Cleveland Cavaliers as they have won back-to-back games to even their first-round series 2-2.
Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers last made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2001. The 76ers faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks and came away victorious in a seven-game series to make the NBA Finals. Allen Iverson was otherworldly that season, eclipsing 30 ppg for the first time in his career.
2001 saw two huge movie franchises take to the screens - Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings. The year also was the public launch of Apple's iPod and Microsoft's Xbox. The Sixers need to stop treating the playoffs like a game and more like real life as they are now facing a 1-3 deficit in the first round of the playoffs against the Knicks.