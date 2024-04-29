Where the world was the last time each NBA playoff team made the Conference Finals
NBA Playoffs 2024: A journey through each team's Conference Finals history
By Matt Sidney
LA Clippers
The LA Clippers last made the Western Conference Finals in 2021. The Clippers feature a big three of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden. This year's roster still holds most of the impact players that were on that 2021 WCF appearance team. The Clippers lost in 2021 to the Phoenix Suns, but look to make their second trip ever to the WCF this season.
2021 was a rollercoaster of a year for sure. 2021 brought us the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, Tom Brady continued winning Super Bowls, and aliens became real. Speaking of winning and reality, there's a very real chance the Clippers can make the WCF this season. The stars will have to perform consistently and they'll have to remain healthy, but they have a chance. They are currently up 3-1 in the series against the Dallas Mavericks.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers last made the Western Conference Finals in 2023. The Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets and currently trail the Nuggets 1-3 this season as well. Denver has LA's number and it's obvious to see that the Nuggets are just a better team than the Lakers.
As noted before, 2023 was the year of AI and technological advancement and the "end" of the global pandemic. 2023 was also another year when LeBron James didn't age and continued to terrorize the NBA. D'Angelo Russell outperformed expectations last season and will need to do so again to get this team back into the playoff fold this year. Coming back from a 1-3 deficit is incredibly difficult and AD and LeBron will need all the help they can get.