Where the world was the last time each NBA playoff team made the Conference Finals

NBA Playoffs 2024: A journey through each team's Conference Finals history
By Matt Sidney
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves last made the Western Conference Finals in 2004. In 2004, the Timberwolves were led by Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and ultimately lost in six games to the Lakers. Anthony Edwards is the star power for the Wolves nowadays and is the epitome of competitiveness. This kid is a stud and I wouldn't be surprised if the Wolves end their WCF drought this season with Edwards leading the way.
Wayyy back in 2004 the Boston Red Sox came back from 0-3 against the New York Yankees to eventually win the World Series for the first time since 1918, Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook, and the absolute banger, Yeah! by Usher, hit sound systems around the world. The Wolves should channel some of that '04 Sox energy to bring home their first Championship this season. They are currently up 3-0 against the Phoenix Suns.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans last made the Western Conference Finals in... never. Unfortunately for Pelicans fans, they will most likely have to wait another year for another shot at making the WCF as they are trailing 0-3 against the first-seed OKC Thunder.