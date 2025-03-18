Ranking 15 most dynamic NBA Draft prospects to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

As the NCAA Tournament begins, we explore the 15 most dynamic NBA Draft prospects to watch.

The NCAA Tournament is here and many NBA Draft prospects will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to either cement their draft stock or strengthen it. Over the course of the next few weeks, many draft prospects will get the platform that they haven't had all year long. This is the moment that could end up making or breaking their draft status.

As we prepare for the madness that awaits in the NCAA Tournament, let's take a look at the 15 most dynamic draft prospects that are worth keeping a close eye on.

15. Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Not even just because he's the son of former standout NBA player Jason Richardson, but there is much promise surrounding the outlook for Jase Richardson. As the Spartans prepare for their postseason run, Richardson is a player who could end up playing a very big role for the team. If Michigan State does end up making a significant run in the tournament, it could go a long way in helping Richardson's draft stock - especially considering how his role has expanded recently.

Since playing a bigger role for the team, Richardson has not only helped become a huge part of the Spartans' success but he's also helped his own draft stock. He still has some work to be considered a potential lottery lock but there's a chance that could change if he can string together a couple of strong showings in the NCAA Tournament.