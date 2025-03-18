Ranking 15 most dynamic NBA Draft prospects to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

14. Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

Danny Wolf is an interesting player to keep a close eye on as the NCAA Tournament begins. Even though Danny Wolf has arguably been the best player on Michigan this season, he's one of those prospects who still has much to prove as he prepares for his postseason showing. Wolf is probably penciled in to be a late first-round pick at the moment but the hope is that he can work his way to be in the lottery conversation.

I'm not sure if he'll be able to do that without a strong showing in the tournament. Wolf needs to have that breakout moment that he hasn't had so far this season. If the Wolverines can make a run to the Sweet Sixteen, perhaps that's the momentum Wolf needs to cement himself as a strong enough riser heading into the NBA Draft.

13. Will Riley, F, Illinois

Will Riley is not a name that has gotten much buzz this draft season but he's certainly a prospect that could benefit from a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament. He's been a huge part of Illinois' success this season and is going to have to play a big role if they're going to make a small run in the tournament. Riley is certainly a player to watch on the wing as he has the capabilities to be a strong two-way player at the next level.

If Riley can have a big game or two in the NCAA Tournament, he could help raise his draft stock heading into the pre-draft process. Even though he's shown some inconsistencies, Riley has had a pretty successful freshman season. He still has to close it out strong if he is going to decide to make the leap to the NBA.