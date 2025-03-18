Ranking 15 most dynamic NBA Draft prospects to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

12. Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

If there's a prospect that is all about potential, it's probably Carter Bryant. From a purely physical measurables standpoint, Bryant is a player who checks many of the boxes for a draft prospect. There's a lot to like about his potential at the next level. However, Bryant has not been consistent enough this season to make a strong prediction of where he'll be selected in the draft.

That's why Bryant could benefit from having a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament. If he has a breakout game or two, that could go a long way in helping him strengthen his draft stock as he prepares to make the leap to the Association.

11. Asa Newell, F, Georgia

In many respects, the argument could be made that Asa Newell remains one of the most intriguing NBA Draft prospects who could be selected late in the lottery or toward the bottom of the first round. From a raw skill set standpoint, there's a lot to like about Asa Newell as he continues to grow as a player. Offensively, there's a lot to like about his game. It's his inconsistencies on the defensive end of the floor that can be considered concerning.

But if Newell can show enough not only in his NCAA Tournament debut but also in the pre-draft process, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see his draft stock jump into a dark horse prospect to possibly be selected in the top 10. He has all the tools to be a steal in this draft class. The question is, will he be able to put it all together when it matters most?