Ranking 15 most dynamic NBA Draft prospects to watch as NCAA Tournament begins

2. VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

Over the course of this season, VJ Edgecombe has slowly played his way into being a strong No. 4 overall prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft class. However, with Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey not in the NCAA Tournament, it's Edgecombe who is going to emerge as the second most dynamic draft prospect in the dance. With his elite athleticism and shot-making ability, Edgecombe will have the chance to only raise his draft stock over the course of the NCAA Tournament.

Edgecombe still has a lot to prove as a draft prospect but he's going to make a team very happy when the draft rolls around. In many ways, the argument could be made that he has as much superstar potential as the likes of both Harper and Bailey.

1. Cooper Flagg, Duke

It should come as no surprise to see Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 player on this list. Because of his recent injury, there's probably a chance that Flagg will end up sitting out the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. If Duke is going to make a deep run and potentially win the championship, they're going to need a healthy dose of Flagg. When he's playing at his best, he's the most dominant player in college basketball.

Flagg has already done enough to cement himself as the No. 1 overall pick heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. However, he has greater plans to close out what will likely be his lone season in college basketball. For those who have not paid close attention to Duke this season are going to a first-hand look at why there is so much hype surrounding Flagg as he prepares to make the leap to the NBA.