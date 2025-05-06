Ranking four of the most exciting and potential league-changing outcomes that could stem from the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is officially a week away. In the next weeks, we're going to get much-needed clarity on the 2025 NBA Draft. Teams will officially be locked into their draft position by next week, and the hype surrounding the top of this year's draft class is going to grow even more. What will transpire at the lottery? That's the biggest storyline that is going to consume the draft world over the next week.

The NBA Draft Lottery is historically impossible to predict, and that's part of its beauty. Who will land the No. 1 overall pick to be placed in the perfect position to select Cooper Flagg? Which teams will get the strong consolation prizes of rounding out the top 3? As we inch closer and closer to the NBA Draft Lottery, where those questions are going to be answered, we rank the four most exciting and potential leag-echangint outcomes from what is expected to be an eventful lottery night.

4. A wildcard like Dallas or Chicago jumps into the top 3

When it comes to the NBA Draft Lottery, there's nothing more entertaining than when absolute chaos begins to break out. And that's exactly what would happen if a team like the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, Chicago Bulls, or Atlanta Hawks were to jump into the top 3. These are the teams expected to pick in the 10-13 range. If their name were to pop up as a team that made a jump, it would send shockwaves across the league.

Deep down, as an objective observer of the NBA, I do believe that the Bulls moving into the top 3 would be my favorite outcome of the bunch. The Bulls haven't been relevant since the days of Derrick Rose, and it would be good if they found enough luck to select one of the potential generational talents in this year's NBA Draft class. Make no mistake, there'd be a ton of disappointment across the league, but it'd make for an extremely memorable lottery night.