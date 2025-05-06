Ranking 4 most exciting and league-changing NBA Draft Lottery outcomes

3. Washington Wizards win the No. 1 pick

Even though the Washington Wizards did have some time in the sun during the Bradley Beal-led era, this team has not been truly relevant in the Eastern Conference since John Wall was at his peak. The last time that was the case was the 2016-17 season. Predictably, that was also the last time the Wizards won a playoff series. If the Wizards were to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, their fortunes would truly be on the rise.

The Wizards are very much on the road toward a complete rebuild, but there's no question it would certainly be expedited by landing Cooper Flagg. The addition of Flagg to the Wizards' roster would also add much intrigue to a franchise that, simply put, hasn't had much hype surrounding it over the last few years. If Flagg is indeed the real deal and if the Wizards do win the No. 1 overall selection, the nation's capital would once again be relevant again.

In the Eastern Conference, more parity would certainly be a good thing. Who knows how good the Wizards could be with Flagg on their roster, but they'd certainly be in the best building position that they've been in a very long time. That's exactly what this franchise would get if they were somehow able to earn the No. 1 pick. Luckily for the Wizards, they do have a league-best 14 percent shot to land it. The question is, will the ping-pong balls bounce in their favor?