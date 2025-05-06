Ranking 4 most exciting and league-changing NBA Draft Lottery outcomes

1. San Antonio Spurs jump into the top 4

Even though there's probably a portion of the Western Conference that would be absolutely annoyed if the San Antonio Spurs jumped into the top 4, let alone to No. 1, it would be extremely enticing if they did move up on NBA Draft Lottery night. And to be honest, the Spurs don't even have to jump to No. 1. It would be equally interesting if the Spurs even just jumped into the top 4.

There's no question that the Spurs would be truly blessed by having the opportunity to pair Cooper Flagg alongside Victor Wembanyama, but even if San Antonio can add Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, or even V.J. Edgecombe to the equation, it would make for an intriguing next season for the franchise. Again, the rest of the West would probably be ticked off by San Antonio's recent lottery luck, but it would certainly send shockwaves across the league.

Instead of emerging as just an interesting story heading into next season, the Spurs would immediately become a legit NBA Championship contender. If they could remain healthy, there's no question the Spurs would have to be included in the West's hierarchy equation. For the record, the Spurs only have a 26.3 percent chance of their 8th pick and a 3.4 percent shot of their 14th pick to move into the top 4

It's probably unlikely, but if the Spurs were to move up or even win the No. 1 overall pick, it would certainly alter the future of the franchise and the league as a whole.