Ranking 5 monster trade offers for Giannis the Bucks simply can't refuse

4. Rockets finally cash in their assets

As the Houston Rockets have taken a huge leap in their development this season, many have called on them to start exploring the idea of cashing in their assets for a star player. At least for now, the Rockets have remained patient in waiting for the right player to come available for them to pounce. All of a sudden, with the recent smoke that has surrounded the situation in Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo could be in play for the Rockets.

If Houston believes that a duo of Jalen Green and Giannis could make some serious noise in the Western Conference, there's a deal that could be made by both sides. Unfortunately, the Rockets would almost certainly have to put Alperen Sengun on the table. Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard could help add more interest to the Bucks to accept this offer. The Rockets could, if they wanted, include three future first-round picks (one of which belongs to the Suns), as well.

This deal would make sense for the Bucks as they would get a strong young duo in Sengun and Smith Jr. to start rebuilding around, and three future first-round picks that they can either use in trades to expedite the new era for the franchise or use down the road to build out a new young core. Would it be enough? Honestly, it could be close. But there's no question the Bucks would have to seriously think about pulling the trigger on this deal.

On the other hand, even though Giannis is a player every team would have to consider pursuing, I'm not sure this is one of those moves that will drastically move the needle for Houston. Of course, unless Green is able to make a huge jump in his development in the next calendar year. Still, it's an intriguing offer that could be on the table for the Bucks this offseason.