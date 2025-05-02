Ranking 5 monster trade offers for Giannis the Bucks simply can't refuse

3. Boston gets greedy

It may seem silly to mock up the Boston Celtics pursuing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, even if he were to hit the trade block. However, even if the Celtics are able to win their second NBA Championship this year, there are already whispers that the franchise could be preparing to make some cost-cutting trades this summer. Even though trading for Giannis wouldn't qualify as that, it could lead the way toward a complete retooling of the roster in the future.

The scary part is, Boston does have the assets that it may take to get a deal done for Giannis. And if they needed, they could trade other valuable parts of their roster for additional draft capital if they wanted. Without getting too complicated with a potential offer, the Celtics could offer Jaylen Brown and three future first-round picks to the Bucks in an attempt to pry Giannis away from Milwaukee.

In theory, this could be a nice return for the Bucks. Of course, that's under the assumption that Brown would express interest in being a part of the Bucks franchise moving forward. There's no guarantee of that, but Brown would finally have an opportunity to be the No. 1 option for the team, and the Bucks would get additional assets to build around him.

Boston, on the other end of the spectrum, would have arguably the best 1-2 punches in the league with Jayson Tatum and Giannis. They'd also have a pretty good supporting cast around them, even in the event that they have to move on from Kristaps Porzingis. This would probably be considered a nightmarish outcome for the rest of the league, but it's still very much an option heading into the offseason.