Ranking 5 monster trade offers for Giannis the Bucks simply can't refuse

2. The Spurs add Giannis next to Wemby

The San Antonio Spurs are one of two teams that could seriously get a deal done for Giannis Antetokounmpo. If Giannis were open to teaming up with Victor Wembanyama, they could create one of the fiercer duos in the league. If the Spurs wanted, they could put together one of the best trade offers the Bucks could theoretically receive. An offer from the Spurs would almost certainly have to begin with Stephon Castle. To add more intrigue to the offer, the Spurs could also include Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell.

In theory, this would seem like a huge offer from the Spurs. However, if San Antonio is going to build a big three of Giannis, De'Aaron Fox, and Wemby, this is a deal that could be worth it for the franchise both in the short and long term. This is the type of deal that could end up leading to multiple championships. Because of that possibility, the Spurs could also ensure they outbid any other offer by including three first-round picks in the deal.

If the Spurs were able to pull off a move for Giannis this summer, it would be quite the turnaround for the franchise. This is a move that would indicate the completion of their rebuild and put them in a position to contend for years to come. A duo of Wemby and Giannis would give the Western Conference the exact juice it needs moving forward. Interestingly enough, one of the Spurs' biggest competitors for a deal for Giannis could involve one of their biggest championship rivals.