Raptors could shock NBA with blockbuster move if recent rumors hold true

The Toronto Raptors are in a position to send shockwaves across the league with a blockbuster move this offseason. Will they pull the trigger?

Over the last couple of seasons, the Toronto Raptors have carefully hit the soft reset button as a franchise. They decided to trade Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby while pivoting toward a retooling around Scottie Barnes. They've done a great job by acquiring both talent and keeping their asset flexibility. Heading into this offseason, the environment could be ripe for a bold move from Masai Ujiri and the Raptors.

And the recent reporting does seem to echo that. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Raptors are "starting to make noise" around the league as they search for a "big fish." Looking to take a big step forward in their development as a franchise heading into next season, it's no surprise that the Raptors are openly searching for the right opportunity to significantly upgrade their roster.

But this is not necessarily something new. The Raptors are known as a team to explore the trade market and, at the very least, to do their due diligence. Heading into the NBA offseason, the question remains, will the Raptors pull the trigger on a move that would completely alter their future and also shake the foundation of the league as a whole?

Why the Toronto Raptors could be a big player this offseason

When thinking about teams that could make waves this offseason, the Raptors are not necessarily one of the first teams that come to mind. However, considering they own all of their draft picks and that they have a great pool of young talent, they should be a team that is closely monitored heading into the offseason.

Sure, the argument can be made that the team just made one of the bigger splashes at the NBA Trade Deadline when they acquired Brandon Ingram from the Pelicans. However, knowing the way Ujiri operates, if a big deal does become an option for the team, I can't imagine they're going to pass it up just because of Ingram. Especially if that potential big move involves Giannis Antetokounmpo, who could be in play for the team if he hits the trade block.

There have already been rumors of how there could be mutual interest between the two sides. Who knows how much and to what extent that interest may be, but it's certainly an intriguing idea that the Raptors could explore this summer.

As we inch closer and closer to the NBA offseason, it's becoming quite clear that there's a real chance for ultimate chaos. In fact, there's somewhat of that expectation across the league at the moment. The Raptors could very well end up factoring in all that as well. With Ujiri running the front office, Toronto can never be completely counted out as an offseason player. And with plenty of assets and ammo, the Raptors may be ready to send shockwaves across the league.