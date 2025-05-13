Rockets' big gamble on Ime Udoka may have saved the franchise

Who knows where the Houston Rockets would be if they didn't take a big gamble on hiring Ime Udoka?

Sometimes, all it takes is for a team to hire the right coach who truly makes a difference. Over the past few seasons, the Houston Rockets have been building through the draft and acquiring young, talented players. Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, Cam Whitmore, and Amen Thompson should be considered quite the collection of talent, but at times, it has appeared that the Rockets were not progressing at all.

Stephen Silas served as the Rockets' head coach from 2020-23 and accumulated a dismal 59-177 record, which was the worst three-season stretch in franchise history. Considering the fact that it was Silas' first head-coaching job in the NBA, and the fact that he was losing control of the players and the locker room, the Rockets decided to go another route. With the immensely talented group of players, also considering that they compete in the Western Conference, they needed a coach with a strong voice, one who demanded discipline and respect, and also had experience.

Rockets general manager Rafael Stone knew he had his man when he hired Ime Udoka, and the team has taken off ever since. In only his second season, Udoka was able to secure the second seed in the West and secure the franchise's first 50-win season since 2018-19. Udoka also took the team from the 11th seed to the second seed in one season, which is a massive improvement by NBA standards. He has this team way ahead of schedule in terms of development and has opened their championship window, and has put them in a position to be competitive for years.

The Rockets also have to be cautious not to fall victim to pressure from the media or entertain rumors about making a big move in the offseason. They have one of the most complete cores in the NBA with an average age of 26 years, and Udoka has also brought the team to buy into a defensive identity, and it's worked wonders for them. He's got a reputation for building solid defensive cultures and developing emerging young talent. A defense that was built on physicality and aggression, this young group ranked among the best in the league in several categories.

Defensive Stat NBA Rank Defensive Rating 110.3 (5th) Steals per game 8.4 (10th) Opp. pts of TO's 15.8 (4th) Opp. Fast Break pts 13.9 (5th) Points per game allowed 109.8 (6th)

Udoka was the perfect choice for this young Rockets team, and their play has been a reflection of him and fits the team identity well, and has been really impressive. He fell just short of winning NBA Coach of the Year as he came in third place behind the Pistons' J.B. Bickerstaff and the winner, Kenny Atkinson from the Cavs. But if Udoka can keep these young Rockets on the right path, he could have plenty of hardware coming his way in the future.