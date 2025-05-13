Rockets on verge of colossal team-building mistake if recent rumors are true

Recent whispers suggest the Houston Rockets are fully confident in building around Jalen Green, but that could end up being a huge mistake for the franchise.

The Houston Rockets' season may have ended in disappointment after being upset by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. However, once the dust of the season settles, it's going to be difficult to look back at this year as a disappointment. However, as the Rockets look to take the next step in their development as a team, they could be on the verge of a colossal mistake.

According to a recent report, the Rockets have cooled on their interest in Devin Booker and, instead, are moving forward with complete interest in Green. That doesn't mean they still won't pursue a move for a star player, perhaps such as Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Rockets aren't all that interested in pushing Green into any of those packages if they don't have to.

And if the Rockets end up losing out on those pursuits, the team has full confidence in Green. Does that mean Houston is going to be hesitant in going all-in on any of those players? Probably not. But if there's any chance that Houston is, it would be a huge mistake for the franchise.

Why it may be time for the Rockets to give up on Jalen Green

Green is a good player. He's inconsistent, but it wouldn't be fair to say he's a bad player. He's also not a star. If he wants to make that leap, he has to be much more consistent for the Rockets and has to show up when it matters most. In their first-round playoff series against the Warriors, Green was pretty much a no-show for Houston.

Green's struggles against the Warriors were a big reason why Houston is sitting at home right now. To double down and elect to build around Green after his performance in the playoffs would be a massive mistake. I understand it makes sense to want to relay confidence to their team, especailly their young players. However, it may be time to move on from Green.

Through four years in the NBA, Green still hasn't made that star jump the team hoped he would. Historically in the NBA, if a player doesn't make the star jump within the first four years, odds are that it isn't happening. Considering Green is going to be up for another contract extension after the 2025-26 season, the Rockets have to make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.

At least for now, with how Green has looked for the Rockets in the biggest moments, Houston should be more willing to move on from him rather than to continue to build with him as a prime cornerstone for the franchise. If the Rockets want to win a championship in the future, it may have to come at the expense of Green.