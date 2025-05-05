Rumored offseason trade target for Orlando Magic could be missing piece

One rumored offseason trade target for the Orlando Magic could be exactly what they've been missing.

Even though the Orlando Magic took a pretty small step back this season by losing six more regular-season games and finishing as the 7th seed and not the 5th seed (like last year), this is still a franchise that continues to trend in the right direction. Heading into the offseason, there's one rumored trade target that could be exactly what the Magic need heading into next season - Anfernee Simons.

According to recent reports, the Magic may opt against targeting a point guard this offseason and instead look for a wing to inject this team with a much-needed offensive boost. Simons could be a realistic target. The Magic struggled to find much consistency on the offensive end this season and closed the year with a pretty average unit on that end of the floor. Finding a way to add another threat on that end of the court could play a huge role in this team bouncing back next season.

Simons, who will be entering the final year of his contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, could be a very affordable fit and target for the Magic heading into the offseason. Considering there have been trade whispers centered around Simons in the past, it wouldn't be all that shocking for those rumors to circle back around. And if the Magic is serious about upgrading with an offensive-minded wing, Simons could be a worthy gamble.

The Magic should be hopeful heading into next season

Despite losing in five games to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs, the Magic were pretty competitive in most of those games. If nothing else, they proved that they are one significant piece away from potentially becoming a very dangerous Eastern Conference threat, and Simons could be a great addition to Orlando.

Simons is an underrated playmaker, averaging nearly five assists per game this past season, and has the ability to drop 20 points or more on any given night. After the potentially misstep of adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope last offseason, Simons would be a significant upgrade for the team next to Banchero and Wagner.

Of course, the drawback of Simons is his inconsistency on the defensive end of the floor. However, considering the Magic have a pretty strong defense as is, they could probably absorb Simons into their system and find a way to protect him on that end of the floor. If he can bring instant offense and take the pressure off of Banchero and Wagner in terms of scoring and embrace some of the playmaking workload, this is a realistic and encouraging potential move for Orlando.

And as the Magic put this disappointing season behind them, there's reason to believe that they could emerge as a much different (and more dangerous) squad next year with such an addition.