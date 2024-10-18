Sacramento Kings: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Is DeMar DeRozan going to solve the offensive woes?
What made the Sacramento Kings successful during the 2022-23 NBA season, when they took the Western Conference by storm, was their No. 1 ranked offense. One of the bigger reasons why they ended up taking a step back last season is because their offense took a dip. They went from being the No. 1 ranked offense in the league to about average. Part of the reason the Kings took the risk in acquiring DeMar DeRozan was because of their problems on the offensive end of the floor this past season.
If the DeRozan acquisition for the Kings is going to pay dividends for the team, the team's offense has to recover this season. While there may be issues about how much of a fit DeRozan is, he is the type of player who should make the Kings' offense better. Whether or not that will end up happening remains to be seen.
I have no question in my mind that if the Kings do end up taking a step back up the Western Conference hierarchy, I'd imagine that DeRozan's impact on the offensive end of the floor is going to be a big reason why.