Sacramento Kings: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings will miss the playoffs again
Compared to last season, it would be difficult to argue that the Sacramento Kings have not improved on paper. They have built a team that will have a good chance to compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. However, my bold prediction for the Kings is that they will miss the playoffs for a second straight season. Maybe they make the Play-In Tournament but I don't believe they will be one of the official top 8 teams in the NBA Playoffs. The West is too deep and too talented. I could see the Kings winning between 42-45 games again this season but I don't trust the consistency of this roster.
What I'm most interested in is the fallout that could come this season if/when the Kings do miss out on the postseason. What does that mean for this core? What does it mean for the future? What could it mean for De'Aaron Fox who is waiting to sign an extension?
The Kings are hoping this season ends in making a return to the NBA Playoffs. However, there's a very real chance that big changes are on the horizon for the franchise.