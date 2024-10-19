San Antonio Spurs: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Taking a deeper dive into the San Antonio Spurs heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The San Antonio Spurs didn't see the huge jump in the win-loss column that perhaps most expected them to have during Victor Wembanyama's rookie season, but a big improvement could come this season. As the Spurs head into the start of the season, all eyes are squarely on Wemby. Digging deeper into the Spurs' outlook, we explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the team.
What level of impact will Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes have on the team?
If the San Antonio Spurs are going to realistically make noise in the Western Conference this season, they're going to need Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes to step up in a big way. Victor Wembanyama is a great player but he's going to need a consistent supporting cast to help push this team forward in the deep West.
Even though it would be foolish to expect Paul and/or Barnes to play at their prime level, it's not that outlandish to suggest that they could play a key role in the Spurs taking an even bigger step in their progression as a team this season. If Paul and Barnes are able to remain healthy this season, they could provide the exact impact that Wemby needs to help the Spurs exceed their expectations this season.