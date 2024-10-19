San Antonio Spurs: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs will make the NBA Play-In Tournament
It's going to be a tall task for the San Antonio Spurs to play much of a factor in the Western Conference this season but I do believe if all does go perfectly this season, they have the chance to get in the race to finish with one of the NBA Play-In Tournament spots in the Western Conference. In fact, I do believe in Victor Wembanyama so much that I predict they're going to make the Play-In Tournament. I wouldn't put a ton of faith in their ability to play their win into the top 8 of the West but I do like the way this team is built.
The Spurs do have a nice mix of young talent and veterans on their roster. If the non-Wemby young players continue to make strides in their game, this is a team that could crash the Western Conference Play-In Tournament race.
Much of that will depend on what level of leap Wemby is going to be able to take this season. I believe he's the real deal and anticipate him being one of the faces of the league sooner rather than later.