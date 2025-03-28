Spurs fans may not have to wait until next season to see Victor Wembanyama play again

San Antonio Spurs fans may not have to wait that long to see Victor Wembanyama play basketball again.

Victor Wembanyama's sophomore season did end a bit prematurely because of a blood clot issue that suddenly popped up for the big man shortly after the NBA All-Star break. It was somewhat deflating, considering the San Antonio Spurs were one team that many expected to make a second-half run in the Western Conference - especially after the team made the big NBA Trade Deadline move for De'Aaron Fox.

Nevertheless, that move was never about this season. It was always about what was to come. That's what Spurs fans should truly be excited about heading into the future. However, even if it is only slightly, there's always a concern when it comes to managing blood clots. It's a delicate situation that the Spurs - and Wemby - have to handle correctly.

Because of that, it was no surprise that it was reported to be unlikely for Wemby to play again this season. That hasn't changed, especially with just a few weeks left in the regular season. However, if the recent reporting is accurate, the Spurs may not have to wait until the start of next season before they can watch Wemby play basketball again.

Wemby could be eyeing a basketball return in EuroBasket 2025

According to Wemby, he's hoping he can recover quickly enough to participate for Team France in the EuroBasket 2025 tournament. The tournament is slated to take place August 27-September 14. With the original timeline that was given when it was first reported that Wemby was dealing with a blood clot issue, there's reason to believe that he can be back in time.

Of course, the big question is whether the Spurs would give him "permission" or the "blessing" to play overseas in the tournament. In what is going to be labeled as a pretty big season for the Spurs, there could be a scenario that plays out in which San Antonio wants to play it safe with Wemby and asks if he can sit out the tournament.

Again, I'm not sure how that would go over or what exactly is defined about playing overseas during the offseason in Wemby's contract, but the last thing the Spurs would want is to nuke their season before it even begins. I'm not saying that's what would happen if Wemby were to play for France in EuroBasket, but this is not a straightforward situation by any means. That's something the front office and Wemby will have to figure out.

For the fans, there's a chance they could see Wemby playing basketball again before the start of training camp and pre-season next year.