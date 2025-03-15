Steph Curry issues warning to rest of NBA as Warriors hot streak continues

Steph Curry has a strong message to the rest of the NBA as the Golden State Warriors continue to show signs of contending status.

There was a point this season in which the Golden State Warriors looked like a mess. After missing out on acquiring a star last summer, there was not much hope for the Warriors heading into the start of the year. That was pretty apparent in how the team looked for the majority of the season.

In fact, up to February 7, the Warriors were tied with the Sacramento Kings for the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings at 25-26. Since Jimmy Butler was acquired and inserted into the lineup, the Warriors have looked like a completely different team. Overall, the Warriors have won 13 of their last 15 games and in contests that Jimmy has played in, Golden State is 13-1.

During that stretch, the Warriors have looked like one of the best teams in the league and have continued to show promising signs as a team that could potentially emerge as a huge surprise in the Western Conferene when the postseason arrives.

Steph Curry feels it and he's already beginning to send this strong message to the rest of the league:

"All I wanted was to be in the fight, was to have a chance, to be able to look across the Western Conference and say we can go toe-to-toe with whoever, and I feel like we are knocking on that door." Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are clicking at the right time

You can pretty easily point toward the acquisition of Jimmy as the key turnaround point for the Warriors this season. In fact, if you look at the evidence, there's probably not much that would work against that claim. No matter what the spark was, you can't help but feel as if the Warriors are beginning to click at just the right time.

Less than a month remaining in the regular season, with how the Warriors are currently playing, it'd be hard not to label them as a threat in the West - especially considering how much talent and experience they have on their roster. And if Curry is already feeling that they're going to have as good of a chance as any other team to win the championship, that can't be a good sign for the rest of the league.

Even with their improved play, I'm not sure the Warriors should be considered a favorite to win it all this season. But, at least for now, it'd be difficult to count this team out as a potential dark horse contender in the West.