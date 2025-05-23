Steve Kerr just ruined any shot the Warriors had of keeping Jonathan Kuminga

After Steve Kerr's most recent comments, there's a strong chance that Jonathan Kuminga has played his final game with the Golden State Warriors.

If there was any chance that Jonathan Kuminga could re-sign with the Golden State Warriors this summer, that ship has probably sailed by now. After Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's most recent comments, it's pretty safe to say that any shot that Kuminga had of returning to Golden State is pretty much ruined.

In a recent interview, when asked about Kuminga, Kerr basically said that he can't see a scenario, at least at the moment, in which he can play the young forward big minutes while also trying to win. Because of the way the roster is constructed, Kerr doesn't believe Kuminga can fit while playing big minutes.

In fairness to Kerr, he may not be wrong. However, at the same time, it's absolutely wild to hear a coach say that about a player who is still technically on the roster. In a little more than a month, that may no longer be the case, but these comments from Kerr do tell the story of where the two sides stand with each other.

Jonathan Kuminga desperately needs a fresh start

When James Wiseman and Kuminga were drafted during the 2020 and 2021 drafts, respectively, there was a hope that they would be key anchors toward the Warriors' next foundational build. However, after a year and a half with the team, it became clear that Wiseman was a bust - or that he was never going to work in Golden State. Soon after, the same fate could be awaiting Kuminga.

As he prepares to hit restricted free agency, there isn't a huge expectation that he's going to be re-signed by the Warriors, especially considering that he fell out of the rotation by the end of the regular season and the fact that the only reason why he climbled back into the rotation in the playoffs is because of injuries.

Looking back, the Warriors probably should've traded Kuminga after the acquisition of Jimmy Butler. Hoping that they could find a role for Kuminga with Butler, the Warriors took the gamble of keeping him on the roster. At this point, it's pretty obvious that it didn't work out.

What has to be most frustrating for Kerr and the Warriors is the fact that Kuminga is not a bad player. This is not the same situation with Wiseman. Kuminga is still a talented young player, but is clearly not a great fit with the Warriors. It was an odd fit from the moment he was drafted, and not much has changed since. In fact, the argument can be made that it's been even more difficult to find a role for him after the addition of Jimmy.

Unless something drastically changes between now and free agency, Kuminga is probably not going to be back with the Warriors next season, and Kerr's most recent comments, fair or foul, pretty much confirmed that.