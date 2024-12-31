The Sacramento Kings are an unsalvageable mess if recent rumors are true

The Sacramento Kings appear to have some big issues on their hands and at this point, it might be fair to consider them an unsalvageable mess.

The Sacramento Kings are officially a mess. If it wasn't their 14-19 record to start the season, it was certainly revealed not only their decision to fire head coach Mike Brown just months after giving him a contract extension, but also in the revelations that have come out since the polarizing move.

Since the firing of Brown, it's been reported that "nobody wanted to fire Mike Brown" and that the team worked to keep him "until the very end." That's an odd and false statement and it sounds like the franchise is certainly trying to play both sides. But it doesn't make sense. If nobody wanted Brown fired, he wouldn't have been fired. In the midst of a polarizing decision, a franchise generally needs to be united with its decision. Not divided. From this report, it seems like everyone is trying to clean their hands. All in all, this was odd reporting.

There was also a sense that it was De'Aaron Fox who wanted Brown fired. But since the move, he's made it clear that he never had issues with the team's head coach. And that instead, it was a move that came from above his head.

But there's even more.

There have also been some whispers that Brown attempted to ask DeMar DeRozan to come off the bench in an attempt to help the team shake up their approach. That couldn't have sat well within the locker room after he was the team's key acquisition during the offseason. Could that have played a factor in his firing? Sure, but there had to have been much more.

Where do the Sacramento Kings go from here?

Even if Brown was in over his head this season, there are clearly some bigger problems that the Kings must figure out. And at this point, the issues may be more than just hiring a new head coach. Fox could already have one foot out the door, DeRozan may not be a great fit, and the rest of the supporting cast could use some retooling.

I'm sure the Kings are going to do everything in their power to keep the status quo for at least the remainder of this season. However, it's hard to imagine how this team is going to salvage this year. With how the Western Conference standings are trending, it's going to take an incredibly strong surge for this team to make a big move into the postseason picture.

Can the Kings do it? Sure. They have a talented enough roster to do so. However, at the same time, the more that is revealed about the team, the more it seems like this team may be a lost cause at this point. Big changes may be on the horizon for the Kings. And to be perfectly honest, they may have to come sooner rather than later.