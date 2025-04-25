Thunder show championship resiliency in epic comeback against the Grizzlies

The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to check all the boxes of a team who could win it all this season.

With three minutes left in the second quarter of Game 3 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies, the latter took a 69-40 lead. At that point, many fans were quick to pile on Oklahoma City for their lack of effort and focus in the game. It seemed like a lost cause and a series that was dominated by the Thunder through the first two games appeared to be getting that much more interesting.

However, it was at that point that something began to click for the Thunder. Sure, Ja Morant exited with an injury late in the second quarter, but you still have to credit Oklahoma City for not giving up or hanging their head at that point. Many teams would've packed it in and called it a game. Not the Thunder. Not at that moment.

Oklahoma City would go on to pull off one of the most historic comebacks in NBA history and would eventually go on to win Game 3 114-108. The Thunder now have a commanding 3-0 series lead, with Morant's status moving forward very much in question.

According to ESPN, the Thunder's 29-point comeback was the second-largest in an NBA Playoff game since the 1996-97 season.

The Thunder's championship resiliency

With their backs against the wall against the Grizzlies, and on the road, the Thunder fought back in a mighty way. Something that the team has done all season long, the Thunder have proven once again that they are never out of any game. There's a good chance that the Thunder may have broken Memphis' will with this comeback, too.

As Oklahoma City continues to prepare for what they believe will be a deep championship run, it's hard to view them as anything but a real threat to win it all. And their championship resiliency was perfectly showcased in Game 3 against the Grizzlies.

Who knows what would've happened in that game if Morant had never gotten injured? That's a fair point. However, the Thunder can only play the opponent in front of them. And down 29 points, the Thunder completed the comeback to send a message to the rest of the league.

Oklahoma City is no longer just a feel-good story of young players hitting their prime. No, the Thunder are a legit championship threat that should be considered the favorite in the Western Conference.