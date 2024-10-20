Toronto Raptors: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Which RJ Barrett will the team get this season?
Even if was a small sample size, RJ Barrett looked like a much more confident player after he was traded from the New York Knicks to the Toronto Raptors last season. Barrett was extremely efficient in a way he never consistently showed during his time in New York. One of the big questions that will define the Raptors season is whether that was a 30-game hot streak or if the fresh start for Barrett is something that will pay dividends for him at this point in his career. The way he played to close last season should give the Raptors hope heading into this season.
If the Raptors do get that same Barrett over the course of the regular season, it could completely change the outlook and the ceiling for the team this year. I'm not saying the Raptors are going to finish as a top 6 seed in the East but it would be insane to not think that they can't jump into the NBA Play-In Tournament mix.
But, if Barrett does regress a bit this season, perhaps the Raptors may not be as far into their rebuild as perhaps they think. Either way, there's no question that Barrett will have a huge impact on how Toronto's season goes.