Toronto Raptors: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Toronto Raptors
RJ Barrett will be considered the team's best player
The Toronto Raptors are littered with young talent all over their roster and at the forefront of the build is Scottie Barnes. However, my one bold prediction for the Raptors heading into the start of the season is that RJ Barrett will be considered the best player on the team. For as talented as Barnes may be, I do believe that Barrett has the skill set to be a superstar in his own light. While he showed flashes of it during his time with the New York Knicks, Barrett never managed to fully blossom through the first few years of his career.
However, during the second half of last season, Barrett did look to embrace a fresh start in Toronto. If he can continue to build off how productive he was during the second half of last season, there's a very good chance he could be viewed as the best player on the team by the end of the year.
And if that does happen, the Raptors will be in a very good place moving forward. A Barrett-Barnes dynamic duo could cause havoc in the Eastern Conference if they continue to blossom into stars.