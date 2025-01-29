Toronto Raptors could be unexpected landing spot for fringe All-Star at the deadline

The Toronto Raptors could be looking to make a bold move heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.

As the Toronto Raptors continue to set a foundation for the future, this is a team that has plenty of questions to answer heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. Are they going to continue to use a patient mindset when building their roster? The answer to that question could very well determine how this team is going to approach the trade deadline.

If the recent rumblings are any indication, there's at least a non-zero shot that the Raptors could end up pursuing a significant move at the trade deadline. One name to keep a close eye on in connection to the Raptors is Brandon Ingram. The New Orleans Pelicans wing could be on the trade block and the Raptors could be considered one landing spot that would make a ton of sense.

According to a recent report, the Raptors do have a level of interest in trading for Ingram. How much of an interest they have remains to be seen but as they search for talent to surround Scottie Barnes with, Ingram is one name that could be in play for them heading into the trade deadline.

Would Brandon Ingram be a good fit for the Toronto Raptors?

Ingram is in the final year of his contract with the Pelicans and is widely expected to test free agency at this point. If he is traded by the deadline, it could certainly alter the narrative surrounding his impending free agency heading into the offseason. In theory, the Raptors are probably one of the few teams that could afford to trade - and eventually pay - Ingram.

Would the Raptors want to invest that much in a player who may not be considered a perennial All-Star in the league? We should find out soon. But there's no question he'd certainly be a huge talent upgrade to the roster. He could be a good fit on the offensive end for a team that has struggled mightily on that end of the floor. Through the first half of the season, the Raptors have been a bottom-third offensive team in the league.

For all his inconsistencies on the defensive end of the floor, Ingram can certainly put the ball in the basket. He may not be considered one of the best complete players in the game, but he's one of the most talented players offensively. With a little more than a week before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Raptors are certainly one team to watch - and for multiple reasons.