Two rookies have joined the efforts to save the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk contest

A couple of rookies have joined the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk contest lineup.

The 2025 NBA All-Star break is a little more than three weeks away but we're getting a clearer picture of what the festivities could look like - especially when it comes to the Slam Dunk contest which will take place on All-Star Saturday. Slated to take place on February 15, this year's Slam Dunk contest roster is beginning to take shape.

Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis and San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle have officially joined the efforts to save the SDC. Both rookies have had their ups and downs this season but can each be considered notable names. Buzelis is averaging five points on 38 percent shooting from the field while Castle is posting 12 points and four assists per game on 40 percent shooting from the field. In some circles, Castle has received some love for the NBA's Rookie of the Year award.

On All-Star Saturday night, both Buzelis and Castle will be attempting to inject the Slam Dunk contest with some much-needed energy. What was once one of the most popular events of All-Star weekend, the Slam Dunk contest has certainly lost some, if not most, of its luster. The last time a "big" name took home the Slam Dunk contest winner honors was back in 2018 when Donovan Mitchell won it. Since then, the contest has lacked true star power. Over the past two seasons, Mac McClung has won the contest. During that span, he's played in a grand total of three NBA regular season games.

How the Slam Dunk contest will regain its popularity

It's hard to predict how exactly the NBA is going to win back the general public when it comes to building hype around the Slam Dunk contest heading into the future but you'd have to imagine that it's probably going to begin with bigger names participating. I'm not exactly sure how much eyes Buzelis and Castle will bring to the contest but this has to be considered a step in the right direction.

At the very least, these first two contestants will offer some name recognition to the contest. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the lineup ends up looking like but this is not a terrible first couple of additions to the All-Star festivities.

In addition to the Slam Dunk contest, All-Star Saturday night will also feature a skill challenge and the 3-point shootout.