Unique defensive mindset sets the table for championship-worthy Oklahoma City Thunder

It's a unique defensive mindset that sets the table for an Oklahoma City Thunder team with championship potential.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has let it be known early this season that they will be a defensive juggernaut that teams will have to figure out. Winning championships begins with playing elite defense, and a team that possesses the ability to lock down the perimeter and inside the paint with multiple players could be hard for any opposing team to overcome.

What's most impressive by this run of defensive excellence by the Thunder is the fact that they are thriving without the services of arguably their best defensive player in center Chet Holmgren who just happened to be top 3 in the NBA in blocks per game at the time of his injury as he has served as the anchor for the NBA's best defensive unit. The Thunder also lead the league in steals and are 4th in blocks per game as they have the ability to overwhelm their opponents.

The strong defensive numbers for the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are also 1st in opponent's points off of turnovers and rank 1st in opponent's points in the paint. The defensive personnel Thunder head coach Mike Daigneault puts together are insane and they are simply not playing a containment type of defense. This team is the definition of disruptive and scrappy and is capable of setting league records before the conclusion of the season. Here is an in-depth at the what these players bring to the table in terms of skill and what they bring to the table on the defensive end.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives little attention for his defensive skills due to the fact that he is viewed as the superstar who carries the offensive load, but he is actually a major factor when it comes to the defensive success the team has had.

SGA is above average at best as a one-on-one defender and he's one of the most underrated on-ball defenders in the NBA. He is elite at reading passing lanes and hardly ever gets called for recklessly fouling ball handlers on drives which also leads to plenty of steals, deflections, and blocks for the Thunder.

Also considering the fact that SGA is the lead player on offense and leads the team in minutes played, it's rather difficult for any player to serve as a lockdown defender on-ball for an entire game and be effective. He's not exactly a lockdown defender but grades as more of a plus-defender as SGA brings more to the table defensively than he takes off of it.

Even though he is just above-average as a defender he can be disruptive with his anticipation and length which is a plus. He could be the worst defender the Thunder has on the floor at times and that's not a knock on SGA but attests to just how good this Thunder squad is defensively.

On the defensive end, Cason Wallace just does everything right. With his active hands, navigating through screens, and anticipating movement, his point-of-attack defensive style of play has truly stood out. He has excellent footwork and a real nose for the ball as it's astonishing to see him stay balanced on plays where he's moving all over the court at full speed against elite scorers.

Wallace is also very strong and rarely gets bodied even when guarding bigger players. Wallace is much stronger than he appears and can definitely hold his own. He blocks a lot of jump shots for a guy his size and can get vertical with centers while being able to get his hands on the ball.

His timing and positioning is a major asset that helps his blocking and contesting ability and he has phenomenal instincts. Wallace would receive much more recognition for what he does if he wasn't playing alongside the other defensive standouts but there is a reason he plays the minutes he gets.

As one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, Lugentz Dort reacts very quickly and is always alert. He serves as an elite on-ball defender who can guard wings and ball handlers alike and will harass whoever is in possession of the ball.

Dort is almost impossible to screen, draws a lot of offensive fouls, is almost immovable by players who bring physicality in order to create space, moves well laterally, and has quick hands. He usually guards the best scorer on the opposing team for the majority of the time he's on the floor.

Dort has often been labeled as a "dirty player" due to his extreme intensity and the physical effort he brings on that side of the ball. He plays with reckless abandonment at times but his opponents know and understand that Dort will come with that defensive mentality that sets the tone for his entire team and that infectious defensive energy can fuel a team.

The stellar play of 3rd year forward Jalen Williams has helped to alleviate the absence of Holmgren to an extent. He is currently averaging career highs with 21.8 points, six rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game to go along with an astounding 2.1 steals per contest. Williams has the perfect build for this era of basketball as his numbers have improved along with his efficiency.

There exists a strong possibility that he could earn his first bid as an NBA All-Star as he has truly developed and blossomed in the Thunder's system. With the addition of Caruso as well as the improved defensive play from Wallace, it could have resulted in stellar Williams defensive play as he was tasked to guard less of the main ball handler allowing him to preserve his energy to be more effective on offense.

Let's also keep in mind that Williams is doing all of that while playing the 4 defensively despite being only 6-foot-6, but he plays much bigger than his size indicates. He is also one of the better pick-and-roll defenders as he is capable of fighting through screens while staying glued to his man which usually results in a deflection or a forced turnover. Williams also excels at absorbing contact on drives to the rim and possesses the strength he needs in order to stand his ground.

The move for Alex Caruso was an absolutley game-changer

When the Thunder gave up a promising young player in Josh Giddey in order to acquire an older veteran like Alex Caruso, many wondered how the trade would benefit the team. One can tell that a difference has definitely been made by the way the energy level increases whenever he enters the game.

With relentless effort coupled with the uncanny ability to stay ahead of every defensive play, Caruso fits the role perfectly as a veteran leader who can help propel and guide this young Thunder team come playoff time. With his experience, defensive IQ, and non-stop motor, which are considered to be his best attributes, he is a huge reason why the Thunder have adopted a tough defensive identity.

Caruso is no stranger to defensive success as he has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team once and was also selected to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team twice. He may not exactly be a household name or get the recognition other players do, but Caruso has truly been a difference-maker and has proven to be a great addition.