'Unknown' 76ers confident in getting at least 1 offseason move done

As the Philadelphia 76ers head into an offseason of uncertainty, there may be one move the team may already be banking on.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a pretty big offseason ahead of them, one that will almost certainly impact their future for years to come. It begins at the NBA Draft Lottery, which will determine whether the Sixers will keep their projected top 5 pick or whether it will be conveyed to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, even beyond the NBA Draft, there are other big offseason questions ahead of them.

How will this team proceed with Joel Embiid? How will the Sixers attempt to surround Embiid with a stronger supporting cast? How will the team attempt to alter the team's supporting cast this summer? So many questions and, at least for now, there are very few answers. Weeks until the official start of the offseason, there may be one move the franchise is already anticipating.

According to Marc Stein, the Sixers are confident in getting at least one big offseason move done, re-signing Quentin Grimes. After a strong close to the season, Grimes quickly became an offseason priority for Philadelphia. It could prove to be a difficult task, but it appears the front office feels strongly about their prospects of locking up Grimes.

Quentin Grimes became a surprisingly bright spot for the 76ers

After being sent to the Sixers in an NBA Trade Deadline deal, Grimes truly found his footing. During the 28 games with the Sixers, Grimes averaged 22 points, five assists, and five rebounds per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Grimes quickly became one of the lone bright spots for the Sixers in what will end up being remembered as a lost season for the franchise. Even though there are more questions than answers surrounding this Sixers team heading into the NBA offseason, Grimes appears to be one player that the franchise wants to keep on board. With the way he played down the stretch, it'd be pretty foolish for the Sixers not to do whatever they can to keep him in uniform.

As Philadelphia heads into somewhat of a mysterious offseason, there may be one certainty for the Sixers heading into the summer. At this point, it would be surprising if Grimes weren't back with the team. Beyond that, anything and everything may still be on the table.