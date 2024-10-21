Utah Jazz: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
The Utah Jazz will be looking to take another step forward in the Western Conference as the 2024-25 NBA season arrives.
Heading into year three of their rebuild after pivoting away from Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz will be looking to take a big step forward in their development as a team. With a plethora of young talent surrounding Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz certainly has the talent to make some noise in the Western Conference. And as the start of the season quickly arrives, it will be interesting to see if Utah can begin to build upward as a franchise.
In this article, we'll explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the Jazz.
Which young player will separate themselves with star potential this season?
One of the bigger questions surrounding the Utah Jazz heading into the start of the season revolves around which young player(s) will step up opposite of Lauri Markkanen. If the Jazz is going to emerge as a potential playoff threat in the Western Conference, they're going to need one of their young players to take a big step in their development.
The question is, who will that end up being for Utah?