Utah Jazz: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Utah Jazz
Keyonte George will emerge as a household name across the league
Because of how deep the Western Conference is heading into the season, it's hard to envision the Utah Jazz making many waves this year. They still might be 1-2 years away from emerging as a threat to finish as a Play-In Tournament team in the West. That's not to say it can't happen but it's also not something that we should expect. And, to be perfectly honest, that would likely be unfair expectations to place on such a young team. Instead, my bold prediction for the Jazz heading into this season is that Keyonte George will begin to emerge as somewhat of a household name across the league.
George quietly had a strong rookie season for the Jazz a season ago. Assuming he continues to develop as a player, he should take another sizable leap in his progression as a young player. And if the pre-season is any indication, George could be primed for a breakout season.
It would be a huge blessing if George did take a big step forward this season for the Jazz. They need a strong supporting star to arise next to Lauri Markkanen.