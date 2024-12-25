Victor Wembanyama surpasses historic milestone to cement generational status

As Victor Wembanyama surpasses another historic milestone, it's pretty clear he is a unique generational talent.

When Victor Wembanyama stormed onto the scene as an NBA Draft prospect during the 2023 draft class, there were many questions about whether he would be able to live up to his potential. Viewed as a once-in-a-generation prospect, it was natural to question whether he'd be able to make the seamless transition to the NBA. From the initial jump, it quickly became clear that Wemby was the real deal.

During his rookie season, Wemby would take home NBA Rookie of the Year honors as he quickly emerged as a potential future face of the league. He's picked up where he left off last season and has managed to take another step forward in his progression. There may not be a greater indication of how special of a talent Wemby is than the most recent historic milestone he just surpassed. A few games ago, Wemby became the fastest center in NBA history to record 200 made 3-point goals.

Even though the center position has quickly changed over the last decade, Wemby would be on pace to break the 3-point mark for centers within the next five years. He's probably not because Karl-Anthony Towns (the current leader) is still going strong, but this just goes to show how much of a unique Wemby is. But what makes Wemby special is that there are roughly no holes in his game. At such a young age, that's a rarity in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama is on pace to be unlike any other player in the NBA

Through the first plus year of his career, Wemby is unlike any other player we've seen thus far. At the center position, Wemby is certainly doing things that no other player at the position has done. On both ends of the floor, there's little that he can't do. He's the team's leading scorer, rebound, and the second most effective passer on the team. On the defensive end, he has the length and athleticism to guard practically any position or player on the floor. If we're being honest, he probably should be in the running to win the NBA's MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award.

As he prepares to be one of the headliners on the NBA's Christmas Day schedule, the generational talent of Wemby is not going to be a secret for much longer. Wemby was considered the be the future of the league but to be quite honest, the future may already have arrived.