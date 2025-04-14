Warriors' already-thin championship chances take major hit with injury update

Even though the Golden State Warriors will have to officially earn their way into the NBA Playoffs, they're going to be a trendy pick to make a deep run in the Western Conference bracket. If they can beat the Memphis Grizzlies and lock in the 7th seed, they're going to have a favorable road toward the Western Conference Finals - especially with the way the team has played since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

If there's one concern that continues to grow for the Warriors heading into the start of the NBA Playoffs, it revolves around their health. Both Steph Curry and Jimmy are banged up, and the latter is reportedly receiving "extensive treatment" ahead of Golden State's Play-In matchup with the Grizzlies.

The expectation is that both Steph and Jimmy will play when the Warriors take the floor against the Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament, but you can't but be slightly concerned that the two most important players for the Grizzlies are already dealing with injuries before the postseason even begins.

The Golden State Warriors are a boom or bust team

If Jimmy and Steph are not going to be 100 percent healthy in the NBA Playoffs for the Warriors, it's going to be difficult to envision them making a deep run. In fact, the argument could be made that the Warriors are one of the most "boom or bust" teams heading into the postseason. As Golden State prepares for the Play-In Tournament, this team does feel as if they're either going to lose unceremoniously in the first round or that they're going to make a deep run. There doesn't seem to be much in-between for the team.

On paper and with how the Warriors looked down the stretch, this is a team that has the talent, experience, and coaching to make an unlikely championship run. At the same time, if they're not going to be healthy, there's also a chance they'll bow out early in the NBA Playoffs.

Heading into the postseason, the Warriors are one of the most intriguing teams to keep an eye on in the Western Conference. There is so much on the line for the team that clearly went all-in on this core at this past year's NBA Trade Deadline. Will it all pay off? That's what we're going to find out as the Warriors put everything on the line in the NBA Playoffs.