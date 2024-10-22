Washington Wizards: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
The Washington Wizards will be looking to build up this season as they head into year 2 of their rebuild.
After making the pivot toward a rebuilding team last offseason, there aren't many across the league that are expecting big things for the Washington Wizards. This is a team that will likely struggle to win many games this season and one that will be focused on developing their young core. As the start of the season has arrived, we explore two season-defining questions and make one bold prediction for the Wizards.
Are Kyle Kuzma's days with the team numbered?
One of the bigger questions that will drive the Washington Wizards' season this year revolves around Kyle Kuzma. In theory, he's a player who should likely be considered a strong trade candidate heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season. But even though he's been "available for trade" in the past, he's a player that the Wizards have been desperate to move. Heading into this year's trade season, you can't help but wonder if that sentiment will change at all.
If the Wizards do pull the trigger and trade Kuzma, it would force the team to take a bit of a step back this season. Even though it would hurt the team in the short term, it would probably be the best decision for the franchise as they look to establish a strong foundation for the future.