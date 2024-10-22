Washington Wizards: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Washington Wizards
Jordan Poole will have a strong bounce-back season
After a breakout year during his third season in the league with the Golden State Warriors, many believed that Jordan Poole had a bright future in the league. The assumption was that he would continue to grow into a potential All-Star player in the future. However, during his fourth season (with the Warriors) and then fifth season (with the Washington Wizards), Poole became an increasingly inconsistent player. So much so that the Warriors punted on his potential and he became an afterthought in Washington.
Despite the negativity surrounding him, Poole has continued to show some flashes of potential. Heading into this season, I predict that Poole is going to have a strong bounce-back season in which he begins to show more and more signs of that young player with All-Star potential.
The Wizards need some of their young players to step up in a big way this season and I believe that Poole will be one of those players that does. Poole is going to resurrect his reputation in a significant way this season.