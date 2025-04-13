1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

Heading into the 2025 NBA offseason, there's at least one 'horrible' salary every team should look to move on from via trade.

With the 2024-25 NBA regular season coming to a close, it's only natural to begin to look toward the NBA offseason. One of the keys toward teams operative with ease revolves around financial flexibiilty. Getting to that point could mean trading some of the bad contracts on the team. As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, we predict one "horrible" contracct that every team in the league should be looking to move on from via trade.

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young - 2 years, $95 million

I wouldn't say that the Atlanta Hawks "have" to trade Trae Young this offseason but if they are truly turning the page on a previous build, which nearly every move that they've made over the last year has pointed at, it would make sense to pull the trigger now - especially considering that he's due more than an average of $45 million per season over the next two years. Young's trade value may not be at an all-time high, but the Hawks could make the best of this situation by finally turning the page on Young.

Boston Celtics: Jrue Holiday - 3 years, $104 million

The Boston Celtics may end up winning their second-straight NBA Championship this season, but there's no question this team does face some uncertainty heading into the future - especially when it comes to their financial situation. The Celtics tax bill is going to be through the roof, and there are already rumblings that the team could explore options to shed some salary. One potential move that could help Boston accomplish that is via a potential trade of Jrue Holiday.

Holiday has seen a stark decline in production and efficiency this season; as a soon-to-be 35-year-old, you'd have to imagine that is only going to be more of a case. If the Celtics can get out of the $100-plus million he's due over the next three years, it could do the team wonders in terms of easing their tax bill. I'd imagine the new ownership would appreciate that.