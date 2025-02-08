NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks may be hoping for a Trae Young bidding war this summer

NBA Trade Rumors: After the moves made at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Atlanta Hawks could be looking to make an even bigger move during the offseason.

In a somewhat surprising fashion, the Atlanta Hawks emerged as one of the most active teams on the seller market during the offseason. In the end, Atlanta ended up trading away Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter - two players who were viewed as key parts of the team's previous build. That continued a trend that we began to see last offseason in which the Hawks traded away Dejounte Murray.

Overall, in the last eight months, the Hawks have traded away Murray, Bogdanovic, and Hunter. Those are three significant moves for the franchise and could indicate what could lie ahead of the team. Even more so considering NBA insider Chris Haynes has reported that Trae Young's future with the team is "murky" at the moment. A lot can change between now and the offseason but it does seem as if the Hawks could be moving toward a potential trade of Young sooner rather than later.

What would the trade market look like for Trae Young?

Considering how the Hawks operated at the trade deadline, it wouldn't be that surprising if he was revealed that's ultimately what the team is building toward. But that's where it gets tricky. In theory, the Hawks should probably avoid a complete teardown of the roster unless it would come with a huge haul. The Spurs own the Hawks 2025 and 2027 first-round picks (both unprotected). San Antonio also holds the right to swap first-round picks with Atlanta in 2026 if they want.

In short, the Hawks probably shouldn't completely teardown their roster just yet but that may not matter much if they're able to get a strong offer for Young during the offseason. The Hawks won't completley bottom out considering they have a solid group of young players with Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, and Zaccharie Risacher. At this point, maybe they don't care and are willing to roll the dice. If their recent moves are any indication, it would probably point to that possibility.

There's a very good chance that the Hawks are working toward the hope of a full-blown bidding war taking place this offseason for Young. It's the next natural step as they look to rework their roster on the fly. The problem is that a huge bidding war for Young at this point is far from a certainty.