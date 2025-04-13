1 Horrible contract all 30 NBA teams must fight to trade this summer

Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams - 4 years, $72 million

With how much he's struggled this season, the argument could be made that Patrick Williams is in the conversation for the worst contract in the league. After signing a huge deal with the team this past offseason, Williams has not made the developmental steps that perhaps the front office believed he could. Because of that, he is probably a player the Chicago Bulls should look to trade at some point sooner rather than later.

However, because of his contract, trading Williams could be a lot easier said than done. Unless the Bulls are going to be willing to attach an asset, it could prove to be a difficult task to get out from under Williams' contract. But that doesn't mean the Bulls should push hard to try and trade Williams this summer. As Chicago looks toward a new chapter for the franchise, Williams is probably not going to play a big part in the future.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Max Strus - 2 years, $33 million

The Cleveland Cavaliers are having a season to remember, and as the NBA Playoffs quickly approach, they're going to have the potential to do something magical. No matter how this season ends for the Cavs, there's a chance they could enter the offseason with a priority of cutting some of their excess fat. With the way this season has gone, I can't help but wonder if Max Strus - and his two-year contract - could be considered as just that.

Strus is not on a terribly bad contract, but with the acquisition of De'Andre Hunter, there's a chance that Strus could be considered a bit of a luxury at this point. If the Cavs are going to have to choose between Strus and Hunter, I'd imagine that decision would be easy. For as good of a shooter Strus is, Hunter may offer much more to the Cavs moving forward. Trading Strus this offseason should be be that shocking of a revelation.