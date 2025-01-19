NBA Trade Rumors: Bulls could make splash move with Patrick Williams on the block

NBA Trade Rumors: With Patrick Williams on the trade block, the Chicago Bulls could be looking to make a splash move.

The Chicago Bulls are at a bit of a crossroads heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. They are still in the Play-In Tournament postseason race in the Eastern Conference but at the same time, they probably should be open to leaning into a rebuilding of their roster - or, at the very least, a retooling. With everything that has been reported recently, trading Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic appears at the top of the team's to-do list heading into the trade deadline. However, there could be another surprising move the Bulls could end up making.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls have made Patrick Williams available via trade as we head into the final few weeks before the trade deadline. It's not exactly surprising that the Bulls would be open to trade Williams necessarily, what has to be more shocking is that the team is looking to do so this quickly.

Williams signed a five-year extension with the team during the offseason and even though he's struggled to take another step forward in his development this season, it's still jarring that Chicago is ready to pull the trigger on a deal. Again, maybe this is Chicago just sniffing around and doing their due diligence regarding his trade value. Either way, despite that it's even a possibility could be telling.

Should the Chicago Bulls give up on Patrick Williams?

Williams hasn't taken huge step forward in his development and is just averaging nine points and four rebounds on 38 percent shooting from the field. There's probably a strong contingent that would label Williams as a bust at this point in his career. However, I'd strongly push back against that sentiment.

It should be remembered that Williams is still just 23 years old and that he's had to play for a pretty unstable franchise. To be perfectly honest, he probably hasn't been put in the best position to succeed as a young player. That doesn't mean he should get no blame for how he's failed to develop during his time in Chicago, but it could help explain the reason why he's yet to take a significant step in his progression.

If there's a team out there that believes they can get the most out of Williams, now could be the time to pounce. However, with four guaranteed years left on his contract after this season, his market may not be as strong as perhaps the Bulls believe it should be. At the very least, it's one storyline to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.